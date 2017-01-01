TIME FIRSTS Women Who Are Changing The World - Pre-Sale

This groundbreaking collection profiles nearly 50 women across a range of endeavors: business, politics, science, sports, entertainment and more.



This companion book to TIME’s multi-platform documentary, includes 15 first-person deep dives into the lives of influential women such as General Lori Robinson, the first woman to lead troops into combat, and Aretha Franklin, the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



In addition, iconic leaders in their fields like Oprah Winfrey, Madeleine Albright, and Sheryl Sandberg offer their own personal reflections, thematic quotes and perspectives on balance, perseverance and strength.



Each first-person piece or quote is accompanied by a portrait by photographer Luisa Dörr.



Available now for pre-sale only. This title will be released on September, 19 2017.



Book specs:

· Dimensions: 7"x 7”

· Hardcover

· Number of pages: 192

